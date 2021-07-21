Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.25% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,138 shares of company stock worth $3,661,486. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.