Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 1,145,974 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,974 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 6.18% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Quentin Mccubbin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREQ opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.58.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FREQ. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

