Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Silk Road Medical worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 104.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,886.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

