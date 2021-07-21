Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 9,364,977 Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,364,977 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 7.76% of Neptune Wellness Solutions worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 995,720 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 284.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

