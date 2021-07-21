PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) is Select Equity Group L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,329,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 996,831 shares during the period. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 4.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 8.32% of PerkinElmer worth $1,196,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PKI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,915. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

