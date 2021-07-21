PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) versus Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PermRock Royalty Trust and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 55.16%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.58% 2.01% 1.98% Altex Industries -905.56% -14.72% -7.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 25.52 $1.91 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $30,000.00 50.51 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

