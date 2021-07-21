Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.59 or 0.00023586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $330.61 million and $31.44 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013489 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00800810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,556,739 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

