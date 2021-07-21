Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 96.90 ($1.27). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,273,305 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £329.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Matthias Bichsel bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

