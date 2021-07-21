Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $683,923.37 and approximately $108.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00107089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00145698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,029.90 or 1.00158401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.