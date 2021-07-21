Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Declares Dividend of $0.88

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Phillips 66 Partners has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phillips 66 Partners has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE PSXP traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.33. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.