PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Tops $0.0443 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $95,808.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013321 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00788578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars.

