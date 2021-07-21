Phoneum Achieves Market Capitalization of $487,077.01 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $487,077.01 and $5,747.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.43 or 0.00804410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,162,004,568 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

