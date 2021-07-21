Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,449. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 234.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 43.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

