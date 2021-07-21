Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

DOC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

