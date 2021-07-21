Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $50.52

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.52, but opened at $47.23. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 19,616 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $911.14 million, a PE ratio of -78.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.