Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.860-1.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.86 to $1.96 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

