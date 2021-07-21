Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after buying an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 474,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,337. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

