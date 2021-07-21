Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 69,194 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $4,627,694.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $4,915,133.94.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 7,397,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,254,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

