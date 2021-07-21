Piotr Szulczewski Sells 83,694 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $754,082.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $855,740.20.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84.

WISH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 42,534,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,703,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,918,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

