Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.