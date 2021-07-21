PirateCash Hits One Day Volume of $1,372.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $974,307.98 and $1,372.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,002,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.