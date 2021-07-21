PKG Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 92.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. PKG Token has a total market cap of $242,133.66 and approximately $332.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00107085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00140906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.32 or 0.99993317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

