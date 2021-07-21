Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $12.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

