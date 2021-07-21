Plair (PLA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Plair has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Plair has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $11,083.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00788309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.