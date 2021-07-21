Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,049 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts comprises about 0.7% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 10,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,809. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

