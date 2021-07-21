Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.
Plexus stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,495. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
