Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.

Plexus stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,495. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.25.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

