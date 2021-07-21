Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.49 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.290 EPS.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $87.58. 107,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79. Plexus has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.25.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

