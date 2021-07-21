POA Reaches Market Cap of $6.60 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. POA has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $242,531.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 21% against the dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,763,457 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
