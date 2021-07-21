Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 3,162,395 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 7,468.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162,395 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of Vipshop worth $95,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 98,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,110. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

