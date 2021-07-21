Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 323,823 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.36% of Select Medical worth $62,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

