Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,040,846 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,846 shares during the period. Anaplan accounts for 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.54% of Anaplan worth $120,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,657,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

PLAN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. 7,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.40. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

