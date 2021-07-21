Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 184,976 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,226 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,976 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of SEA worth $72,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SEA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

Shares of SE traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.46. The company had a trading volume of 57,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,176. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $297.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

