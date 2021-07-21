Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 695,900 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,900 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up approximately 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.15% of Jabil worth $167,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 3,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,678. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.