Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 7,098 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Booking worth $139,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Booking by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $28.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,158.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,802. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 124.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,253.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.