Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 151.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,513 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $95,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 167,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,643. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

