Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 13,228.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561,008 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.71% of US Foods worth $59,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 58,898.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,770 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after buying an additional 208,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

USFD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,410. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

