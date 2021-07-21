Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $70.38 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Elanco Animal Health worth $70,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after buying an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after buying an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after buying an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.32.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

