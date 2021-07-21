Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $73.24 Million Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 5.27% of Paya worth $73,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,765,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,754,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 752,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 904,409 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,002,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYA. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

PAYA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

