Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $77.46 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 301,420 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Darden Restaurants worth $77,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.95. 31,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,392. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

