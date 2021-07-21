Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $79.41 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 564,994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $79,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.26. 56,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

