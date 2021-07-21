Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $81.83 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 136.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,213 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Otis Worldwide worth $81,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.51. 8,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,375. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

