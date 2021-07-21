Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $86.90 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 469.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120,994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Centene worth $86,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $72.09. 35,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.46. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.