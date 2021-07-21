Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $93.43 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 161.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.68% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $93,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE VSH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.