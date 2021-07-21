Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $98.92 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 220.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Dollar General worth $98,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $227.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.