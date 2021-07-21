Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 125.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 0.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.20% of PagSeguro Digital worth $183,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

NYSE PAGS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

