Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 291.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.15% of uniQure worth $64,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $757,952. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.