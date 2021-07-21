Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,649,446 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.66% of L Brands worth $113,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277 over the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 114,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,832. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

