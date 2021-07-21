Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 355,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,739,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Square at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,033,985 shares of company stock worth $238,307,801. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Shares of Square stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.55. 166,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,403,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.84. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 347.15, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

