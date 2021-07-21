Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 103,192 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,542 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.28% of NXP Semiconductors worth $158,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,507,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $303,520,000 after acquiring an additional 163,570 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 293,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 485,531 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,723. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

