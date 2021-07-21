Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 114,545 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $73,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.59. 5,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.35. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.75 and a 1 year high of $328.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.96.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

